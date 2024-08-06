Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

