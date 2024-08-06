Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 266,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.