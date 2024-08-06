Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61.

Avient Stock Performance

NYSE:AVNT traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 266,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19. Avient has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Avient had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

About Avient

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avient (NYSE:AVNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.