Avinger (AVGR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AVGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. 5,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

