Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $384.13

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.13 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.74). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 51,551 shares traded.

Avingtrans Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,600.64). Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

