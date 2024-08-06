Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $384.13

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 384.13 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.74). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 377.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 51,551 shares traded.

Avingtrans Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £122.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 384.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

In other news, insider Stephen McQuillan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,600.64). Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.