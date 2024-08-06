Avon Protection plc (AVON) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 6th

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,240 ($15.85) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Avon Protection has a one year low of GBX 582 ($7.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,408 ($17.99). The company has a market cap of £372 million, a PE ratio of -2,795.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.55) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Maggie Brereton purchased 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($16.33) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($25,560.00). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,587 shares of company stock worth $2,029,066. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

