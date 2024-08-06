Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $196.03.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

