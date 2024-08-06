Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $342.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $342.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXON. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $286.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $175.59 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

