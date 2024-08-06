Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) & SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Critical Analysis

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) and SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aytu BioPharma and SIGA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 SIGA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than SIGA Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -14.60% -31.31% -7.99% SIGA Technologies 48.55% 51.84% 38.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and SIGA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and SIGA Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $107.40 million 0.14 -$17.05 million ($2.63) -0.93 SIGA Technologies $139.92 million 4.18 $68.07 million $1.10 7.48

SIGA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Aytu BioPharma. Aytu BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SIGA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -1.41, suggesting that its share price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGA Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SIGA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SIGA Technologies beats Aytu BioPharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old. The segment also provides pediatric prescription product portfolio comprising Karbinal ER, an extended-release carbinoxamine (antihistamine) suspension indicated to treat numerous allergic conditions for patients two years and above; and Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor complementary prescription fluoride-based multi-vitamin products containing combinations of fluoride and vitamins in liquid and chewable tablet form for infants and children with fluoride deficiency. The Consumer Health segment is involved in the commercialization of over-the-counter medicines, personal care products, and dietary supplements in various categories, such as hair loss, digestive health, urological health, diabetes management, and allergy. The segment offers Regoxidine – for Men and Women, a proprietary over-the-counter aerosol foam that works to treat hair loss in both men and women; and OmepraCareDR and EsomepraCareDR, acid reducers for the treatment of frequent heartburn. It also engages in the development of AR101 (enzastaurin), an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor targeting the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

