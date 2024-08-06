B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carriage Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Carriage Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CSV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $29.18 on Monday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 153,538 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,460 shares in the company, valued at $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 10,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $270,863.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,308.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,318 shares of company stock worth $406,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

