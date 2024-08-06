B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,958 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 128,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 66,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.