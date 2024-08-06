B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 940.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,265 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 843,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 283,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69,512 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOSE. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $372.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.37. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

