B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 162 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 206.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Repligen by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $162.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Repligen

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.