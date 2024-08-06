B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.