B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKR
Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.
Baker Hughes Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Analysts Are Leading ExxonMobil Stock to a New All-Time High
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.