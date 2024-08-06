B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 72,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 44.0% during the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after buying an additional 337,238 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $1,939,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Hess by 8.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,586,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

