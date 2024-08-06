B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $140.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $119.71 and a one year high of $151.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.