B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13,387 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GAB stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

