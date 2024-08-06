B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,855 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 49,784 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 68,406 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on MFC. TD Securities raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

