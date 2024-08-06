Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 427,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

