Barclays Boosts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $43.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PPC opened at $43.31 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

