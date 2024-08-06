BARK (BARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. BARK has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). BARK had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BARK opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. BARK has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

In other news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 38,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,980,783 shares in the company, valued at $13,873,288.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

