Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-3.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% yr/yr to $15.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.
Baxter International Stock Performance
BAX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,290. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.
Baxter International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
