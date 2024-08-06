Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.93-3.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +3% yr/yr to $15.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.09 billion. Baxter International also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.77-0.79 EPS.

BAX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,355,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,290. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

