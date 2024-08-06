Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.72

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.72 and traded as high as C$4.81. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 10,148,585 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.76.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$984.19 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. Equities analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4249084 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.45%.

Insider Activity at Baytex Energy

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$51,300.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 47,350 shares of company stock worth $193,603. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

