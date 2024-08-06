Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ BECN opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $68.50 and a 1-year high of $105.42. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

