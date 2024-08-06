Beauty Health (SKIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Beauty Health has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Beauty Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Beauty Health Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 927,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,141. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beauty Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.