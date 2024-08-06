Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $623,730.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
