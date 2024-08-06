BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.