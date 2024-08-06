BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. 1,375,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,921. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,088,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 506,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,006.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 338,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

