Benson Hill (BHIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($2.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 106.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Benson Hill Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Benson Hill stock opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.15. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

