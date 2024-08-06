Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £150 ($191.69) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($140.58) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.91) to GBX 74 ($0.95) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £105.53 ($134.87).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £122.92 ($157.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.58. The stock has a market cap of £190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,936.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 9,461 ($120.91) and a twelve month high of £127.84 ($163.37).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

