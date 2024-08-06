Better Home & Finance (BETR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 22.25 million during the quarter.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BETR traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.49. 239,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,598. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of 0.30 and a 1 year high of 50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.