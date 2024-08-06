BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%.
BGSF Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. BGSF has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $89.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
About BGSF
BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.
