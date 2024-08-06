BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. BGSF has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $89.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CFO John R. Barnett bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,640.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John R. Barnett purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $111,762 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

