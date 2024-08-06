Biconomy (BICO) Market Capitalization Tops $171.22 Million

Biconomy (BICO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last week, Biconomy has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market cap of $171.22 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000115 BTC.
Biconomy Profile
Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 789,580,695 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Biconomy
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Biconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.