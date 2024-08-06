Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.92

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.92 ($6.16) and traded as low as GBX 450.30 ($5.75). Billington shares last traded at GBX 455 ($5.81), with a volume of 56,469 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 516.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 481.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of £58.90 million, a PE ratio of 617.72 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 1,861,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.88), for a total value of £8,561,147.40 ($10,940,763.45). Company insiders own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

