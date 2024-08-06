BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

