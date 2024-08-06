BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Announces Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34), Briefing.com reports. BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $78.36 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.72 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.