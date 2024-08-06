BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.69

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.98) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

