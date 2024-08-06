Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.51-2.66 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

