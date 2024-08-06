Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by Baird R W to “Strong-Buy”

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BPMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 176.65% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 34,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $3,612,378.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,064 shares of company stock valued at $13,716,726. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $2,218,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

