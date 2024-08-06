BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Price Target to $46.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

