BMO Capital Markets Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $135.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.83.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $120.14 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

