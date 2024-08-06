Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

BEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The company had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

