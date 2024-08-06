Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 1,800 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $12,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,894.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bogota Financial Stock Down 3.3 %
BSBK stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 million, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bogota Financial
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.