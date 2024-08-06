Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Acquires 1,800 Shares

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $12,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,894.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

BSBK stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 million, a P/E ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bogota Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

