Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Down 4.0 %

BCC opened at $123.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.