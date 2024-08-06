Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boot Barn Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BOOT stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,878. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $137.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 2.09.
BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.09.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
