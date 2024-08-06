Boston Partners Buys New Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 283,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,395. The firm has a market cap of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile



Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT

