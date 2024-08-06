Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,920.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $609.28. 550,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,482. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.