Boston Partners Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.61. 313,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,785. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.