Boston Partners Grows Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Boston Partners increased its position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 300.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,821 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Old Second Bancorp worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $17.46.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $496,088.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

