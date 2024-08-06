Boston Partners Grows Stake in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.28% of Augmedix worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUGX. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Augmedix by 50.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Augmedix by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 188,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUGX. William Blair lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.35 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

NASDAQ:AUGX remained flat at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,263. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 178.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

